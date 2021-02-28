Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Recall Issued For Beef Product Distributed To Restaurants, Retailers In New York
Police & Fire

Weaving Driver Nabbed For DWI, Has License Revoked, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Man arrested for DWI, has license revoked after allegedly weaving in and out of oncoming traffic.
Man arrested for DWI, has license revoked after allegedly weaving in and out of oncoming traffic. Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

A 37-year-old man was arrested for alleged DWI after numerous 911 callers reported a car weaving into oncoming traffic in Ulster County.

Greene County resident James S. Hartley Jr., of the Town of Ashland, was arrested around 10:24 p.m., on Thursday, Feb. 25, in Saugerties, after police responded to the area of Kings High Way for a civilian complaint, said Chief Joseph Sinagra.

According to Sinagra, Hartley was reportedly unable to maintain lanes and was weaving in and out of the oncoming traffic lane. 

Officers located the vehicle on Route 212 in the area of the Speedway. Hartley was found to be intoxicated and was arrested at the scene and processed where he refused to submit to a chemical test, Sinagra said.

He was released on a promise to appear ticket after his driver's license was revoked.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.