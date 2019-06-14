'We Will Not Rest Until We Find Jennifer': Search For Missing Mom Hits Three-Week Mark

Three weeks after the disappearance of Jennifer Farber Doulos, the mother of five who was reported missing in Fairfield County on Friday, May 24, police are vowing to continue working relentlessly until she is found.

"We will not rest until we find Jennifer," New Canaan Chief of Police Leon Krolikowski said on Friday, June 14.

Since receiving the initial call that the 50-year-old Doulos was missing, the New Canaan Police Department Patrol Division and Investigative Section partnered with the Connecticut State Police Western District and Central District Major Crime Squads, Federal Law Enforcement Agencies, the Stamford/Norwalk State’s Attorney and other Connecticut law enforcement agencies.

"Working around the clock, this law enforcement team launched a missing person and a criminal investigation," said Krolikowski. "This team continues to explore all leads and tips as we search for Jennifer.:

On Friday, June 14, Connecticut State Police continue to search the Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority (MIRA) in Hartford for evidence related to the disappearance of Jennifer, and the Connecticut State Police Dive Team continues to search a body of water located on Old Farms Road in Avon, Connecticut, according to Krolikowski.

Information from the public has aided this investigation. Investigators have received over 600 tips regarding the disappearance of Jennifer and nearly 80 responses with video surveillance from homes or businesses, he said.

"We urge everyone with information regarding Jennifer’s disappearance to contact us," Krolikowski said.

In addition to the tip line, 203-594-3544, tips and information regarding Jennifer Doulos' disappearance can be sent to FindJenniferDulos@newcanaanct.gov and submitted anonymously at www.FindJenniferDulos.com

"Our multijurisdictional law enforcement team is committed to (1) Finding Jennifer and (2) Bringing those responsible for Jennifer's disappearance to justice," said Krolikowski's statement.

