Watch: Police Release Video Of Woman Wanted In Hudson Valley

Police investigators in Westchester have released a video of a woman wanted for an alleged late-night robbery.

An alert was issued to the community in Port Chester regarding a wanted woman who allegedly followed a village resident into the backyard of his Cottage Street home at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 31 to rob him.

According to a spokesperson from the Port Chester Police Department, the woman in the video and an unknown man followed their victim into his yard, knocked him down, and forcibly removed items from his pockets before fleeing on a vehicle parked on Cottage Street that had its hazard lights flashing.

“The female has a distinctive walk as seen in this video,” investigators said. “We are asking the public’s help to identify her.”

Anyone with information regarding the woman or robbery has been asked to contact Det. Valdovinos at the Port Chester Police Department by calling (914) 939-6332.

