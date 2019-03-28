Wanted: Woman Accused Of $8K Bank Fraud On Loose

Have you seen her?

New York State Police investigators in Wappinger are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to track down a woman wanted on a grand larceny charge in East Fishkill, stemming from a bank fraud incident.

Investigators issued an alert on Wednesday for Jamie Mullins, 38, who is wanted for allegedly stealing more than $8,000 from the Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union by cashing fraudulent business checks. In June 2007, the Town of East Fishkill Court issued a warrant for her arrest.

Mullins was described as a 5-foot-6 African American with black hair, and brown eyes, weighing approximately 140 pounds. Police said she has been known to frequent areas in Pennsylvania.

Anyone with information regarding Mullins’ whereabouts, or who recognizes her, has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators by calling (845) 677-7300.

