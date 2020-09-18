Wanted Suspect Demanded $7M During Bank Robbery Attempt, Police Say

Police are searching for a would-be robber who asked a Suffolk County bank teller for seven million dollars in an unarmed holdup, saying that "they" would harm his children if he didn't get the money.

Bank tellers at the Berkshire Bank on Main Street in Bloomingburg allegedly refused to give the man money during the incident at approximately 12: 45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31, and the man left when the bank employees threatened to call police.

The man fled the scene in a silver 2019-2020 Kia that had been stripped of license plates and registration stickers.

A small white attachment on the rear driver's window of the car may be a barcode device, said police, indicative of a rental vehicle or a security gate code.

Based on teller's descriptions and security footage, the wanted man is tall, thin and white with curly brown hair. He was wearing a green shirt, grey sweatpants and a blue surgical mask.

Anyone with pertinent information is asked to contact Investigator John Vendy of the Wurtsboro New York State Police at (845) 888-5390 or via email at john.vendy@troopers.ny.gov.

