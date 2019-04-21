Wanted: Stolen Car/ID Theft Suspect On The Run

Seen him?

New York State Police investigators in Brewster are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to track down a man wanted in Putnam County who was busted with stolen credit cards while allegedly driving while impaired in a stolen vehicle.

Investigators released an alert regarding 27-year-old Earl Allen, who is wanted by New York State Police and the Town of Southeast Court on charges of criminal possession of stolen property, identity theft, possession of forged instruments, obstruction, resisting arrest, DWAI by drugs and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Allen was arrested for possessing a stolen vehicle and stolen credit cards in November 2017. He was arrested a second time in March last year for DWAI by drugs, identity theft and possession of both stolen property and forged IDs.

Police described Allen as a 5-foot-10 African American man weighing approximately 250 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is known to frequent the Bronx. Anyone with information regarding Allen’s whereabouts, or who recognizes him, has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators by calling (845) 677-7300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

