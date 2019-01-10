Wanted Rockland Woman Nabbed In New Jersey

A repeat offender wanted in Rockland was captured by authorities in New Jersey.

Catherine Beltempo, 34, was wanted on charges that include larceny- and forgery-related offenses at the Suffern Walmart, Ramapo police said.

Beltempo, who has had several recent addresses, including in Airmont, has a lengthy adult criminal history, records show.

She was being held on a fugitive warrant Thursday in the Bergen County Jail pending an extradition hearing.

