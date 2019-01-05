Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Wanted NYC Fugitive Nabbed After Attacking Officers, Fleeing On Foot In Area, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Anthony Huertas
Anthony Huertas Photo Credit: Monticello Police Department

A man wanted in New York City for violating parole was nabbed in the Hudson Valley after he allegedly attacked officers and fled on foot.

Anthony Huertas, 36, of the Bronx, was arrested by Monticello Police on Friday, Dec. 28, around 11:55 p.m., when an officer on patrol on Jefferson Street, saw him standing in the middle of the road with a female, said  Lt. Mark Johnstone, with the Monticello Police Department.

When the officer approached Huertas, who was not wearing a shirt, and the crying female, Huertas fled on foot. Officers chased after Huertas and caught him on Raceway Road where he physically struggled with officers before being taken into custody, Johnstone said.

An interview of the female, who was involved in a relationship with Huertas, revealed that Huertas had tried to suffocate her with a blanket, struck her in the face and also verbally threatened to kill her, he said.

While at the Monticello police station, Huertas bit a Monticello Police sergeant on his left forearm. The sergeant was treated by Mobile Medic Ambulance for a laceration, bruising and swelling to his forearm, Johnstone said.

Huertas is currently on parole in NYS until 2023 for a prior robbery conviction and was wanted on a parole absconder arrest warrant issued on Nov. 30, police said.

He was charged with felony assault of a police officer, criminal obstruction of breathing, resisting arrest, harassment, and obstructing government administration.

Huertas was remanded to the Sullivan County Jail without bail pending further court action.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.