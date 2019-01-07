Wanted Man Takes Police On High-Speed Chase In Area

A routine traffic stop by a City of Newburgh police officer and his K-9 partner turned into a high-speed pursuit after the vehicle refused to stop.

The incident took place around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, when Officer Ricardo Rivera, and his K-9 partner Bane, attempted to initiate a traffic stop in the area of Carson and S. Lander Street, said Det. Lt. Joseph Burns.

The vehicle, a 2005 GMC Sierra pickup truck, feigned pulling over in the area of Benkard Ave and Liberty Street before pulling away at a high rate of speed, Burns said.

The driver of the vehicle led police on a chase north on Water Street through the City of Newburgh and then took Route 9W through the Town of Newburgh, and Town of Marlboro, he said.

The vehicle eventually crashed into a police vehicle in the area of 27 Bingham road and the driver fled into an orchard at Truncali Farms. He was apprehended a short time later and identified as Darren Marcisak, 43, from the Town of New Paltz.

During an investigation, it was learned that Marciask had several outstanding warrants, including one for driving under the influence of drugs, Burns said.

Marciask was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital for treatment and evaluation.

He is being charged with several counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of assault, criminal mischief, reckless driving, failure to comply, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, DWI/Drugs/ resisting arrest and a large number of traffic tickets.

Marciask is being held pending arraignment in City of Newburgh court on January 10.

.Several police officers were also being treated for minor injuries at St. Luke’s Hospital and all are expected to recover.

The City of Newburgh police was assisted by the Town of Newburgh Police, The Town of Marlboro police, The New York State Police, and members of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.