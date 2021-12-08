Wanted Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Police Chase In Area

A man wanted on an attempted murder charge was the driver of a car that took Westchester County police officers on a chase before crashing into a building, authorities announced.

Bronx resident Dwayne Tucker, age 27, who is wanted in New York City, was taken into custody on Wednesday, Dec. 8 following a chase that took investigating officers on two county parkways and onto local streets in Yonkers before he crashed.

A spokesperson for the Westchester County Police Department said that at approximately 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning, they received a report that Tucker had fled the city in a black Ford Explorer as NYPD officers arrived at his home.

At the time police investigators attempted to apprehend him, Tucker was wanted on a warrant charging him with attempted murder.

According to the spokesperson, Tucker took the SUV into Westchester, where county police located him on the Taconic State Parkway in Mount Pleasant.

Tucker traveled north to FDR Park in Yorktown, where officers lost sight of the vehicle, then headed south on the Taconic, where it was spotted again by county police officers.

The suspect vehicle then went south on the Saw Mill River Parkway, side-swiping a vehicle near Lawrence Street in Ardsley and another at Palmer Road in Yonkers.

It is alleged that Tucker then exited the parkway at Yonkers Avenue and traveled into the Nodine Hill neighborhood, where Westchester County and Yonkers officers took Tucker into custody.

A female passenger, who was a minor, was also taken into custody, but later released to a family member. She is not facing charges.

One civilian and two officers suffered minor injuries.

Tucker was charged with:

Criminal possession of stolen property;

Unlawful fleeing of a police officer;

Reckless driving.

Tucker was booked at Westchester County Police Headquarters and is scheduled to be turned over to the NYPD at a later date, where he will face additional charges.

“Motorists who flee from the police endanger themselves, any passengers, other drivers on the road, and police officers. We take these incidents very seriously and will continue to investigate even in instances where we terminate a pursuit,” Westchester County Public Safety Commissioner Thomas Gleason stated.

“If you run from the police, you will end up in handcuffs one way or the other.”

