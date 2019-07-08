Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice

Police & Fire

Wanted Man Allegedly Stole Guns From Area Residence

Zak Failla
Stephen Lerario
Stephen Lerario Photo Credit: New York State Police

Have you seen him?

New York State Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to track down a man who is wanted in the area for allegedly stealing guns.

An alert has been issued for Stephen Lerario, 43, who is wanted by New York State Police investigators in Wurtsboro after being arrested for criminal possession of stolen property.

According to police, Lerario was arrested after an investigation determined that he stole guns from a local home. Lerario later failed to show up in court and a warrant was issued for his arrest by the Town of Fallsburg Court.

Police described Lerario as a 5-foot-9 man weighing approximately 170 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone who recognizes him or who knows of his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators by calling (845) 888-2681 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

