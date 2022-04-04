Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Wanted Hudson Valley Murder Suspect Apprehended For 2020 Shooting

Zak Failla
Jerome Wilson was apprehended in North Carolina.
A murder suspect in Westchester has been apprehended after nearly two years on the run, authorities announced.

In Yonkers, law enforcement officials announced that Jerome Wilson, age 27, has been apprehended in Charlotte, North Carolina following his role in the August 2020 shooting of Chazz Mitchell on Oak Street.

Officers from the Yonkers Police Department were dispatched to Saint Joseph’s Medical Center shortly after 4 p.m. on Aug. 25, 2020, where there was a report of a man who had suffered a gunshot to his abdomen.

Mitchell was found unresponsive after being transported to the hospital by a third party and later died from the gunshot wound.

On Monday, April 4, the Yonkers Police Department announced that investigators tracked Wilson to North Carolina, where he was arrested by members of the FBI and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Wilson is now waiting to be extradited back to Westchester, where he will face murder and other charges.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates. 

