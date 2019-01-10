Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Breaking News: Man Caught With Stolen Debit Cards, Skimmer Device, Forged Checks In Rockland Stop, Police Say
Police & Fire

Wanted Attempted Murder Suspect Caught During Traffic Stop In Sleepy Hollow

Zak Failla
Darius D. Woodbury
Darius D. Woodbury Photo Credit: Greenburgh Drug and Alcohol Task Force

A suspect wanted for attempted murder was taken into police custody in Westchester on Wednesday morning when it was determined that he was wanted in Tennessee during a traffic stop in Sleepy Hollow.

Darius Woodbury was stopped on Bedford Road in Sleepy Hollow by members of the Greenburgh Drug and Alcohol Task Force shortly before 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 9 for a traffic violation.

Police said that during the traffic stop, officers observed a 19-year-old passenger in the car who was in possession of marijuana. Further investigation determined that the driver, Woodbury, was wanted by police in Tennessee for attempted murder.

Woodbury, 24, of Kingsport, Tennessee, and his passenger were taken into police custody and transported to the Sleepy Hollow Police Department for arraignment.

Woodbury has been remanded to the Westchester County Jail without bail to await extradition. Woodbury’s teenage passenger was cited for unlawful possession of marijuana and released pending a court appearance in Sleepy Hollow Court on Feb. 11.

