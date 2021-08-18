Wanted Area Man Busted In Bloody Hatchet Attack, Police Say

A wanted man with multiple warrants out for his arrest in Westchester is in police custody following an alleged hatchet attack, authorities announced.

Aaron Garcia, age 37, of Yonkers, was arrested by the NYPD on Tuesday, Aug. 17 following an alleged rampage in Manhattan that included him battering a car with a hammer and attacking a 51-year-old man at an area ATM with a hatchet.

The alleged hatchet attack happened at approximately 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15, at Chase Bank on Broadway near Morris Street, police said, noting that the Yonkers native is well known to police.

A bloody hatchet was also recovered at the scene following the attack.

In a video released by CBS, Garcia’s victim, Miguel Solorzana, of Queens, can be seen using an ATM as he walks up behind him with the hatchet. He pauses temporarily before swinging at his legs. A struggle ensued, though several more blows were landed, leaving the victim bleeding heavily on the floor as Garcia continued attacking.

Garcia proceeded to smash the ATMs before dropping the hatchet and leaving.

It is alleged that before his arrest on Aug. 17, Garcia also threatened a man with a hammer after bumping into him on the street, though he did not assault anyone with the weapon.

Prior arrests for Garcia include charges of harassment, aggravated harassment, stalking, and criminal contempt, police noted.

According to officials, Garcia was wanted in Yonkers on an active arrest warrant and multiple bench warrants. He is currently being held at Bellvue Hospital, pending a psychiatric evaluation.

