Wanted: Alert Issued For Woman Accused Of Trying To Use $1K In Counterfeit Bills

Recognize her?

New York State Police investigators have issued an alert for a wanted woman who allegedly attempted to purchase hundreds of dollars in merchandise at an Orange County department store.

Crysan Garriques, 29, allegedly handed a cashier in Monroe $1,000 in phony $100 bills, police said. When the cashier checked the bills with a counterfeit bill detector pen and discovered the bills were fake, Garriques ran off, leaving behind her purse and ID. An arrest warrant was later issued by the Town of Monroe Court.

Garriques has been described as a 5-foot-10 African American with black hair and brown eyes, weighing approximately 200 pounds. Anyone who recognizes her, or who has information on her whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Monroe by calling (845) 782-8311 or emailing crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

