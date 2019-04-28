Wanted: Alert Issued For First-Degree Rape Suspect On The Run

Have you seen him?

New York State Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to track down a 35-year-old man who was charged with rape and is now wanted on a sexual misconduct charge.

An alert was issued this week by police regarding Ralph Smalley, who was arrested in 2004 on a rape charge that was reduced in court in Dutchess County to a plea bargain charge of sexual misconduct in Dover Plains.

Smalley is wanted by the New York State Police and the town of Amenia Court.

Investigators described Smalley as 5-foot-7, weighing approximately 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has been known to reside in Tennessee, but may have returned to New York, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Smalley’s whereabouts, or who recognizes him, has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Dover Plains by calling (845) 677-7300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

