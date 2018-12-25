Wallkill Man Faces Felony DWAI Charge

A 21-year-old Wallkill man was arrested following a traffic stop for DWAI and driving without a license.

Nicholas J. Sebesta was charged Saturday by Town of Lloyd Police with driving while ability impaired by drugs, aggravated unlicensed operation, and unlawful possession of marijuana, said Town of Lloyd Police Lt. James Janso.

Sebesta was arraigned in town court and released on a $1,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 18.

