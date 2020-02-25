Video: Wrong-Way Crash Narrowly Avoided On I-287

A police officer on patrol in Westchester was in the right place at the right time and helped a motorist driving the wrong way avoid a crash.

The Harrison Police Department released a video showing a wrong-way driver crossing the Anderson Hill Bridge on I-287 who narrowly avoided crashing into two cars passing on the roadway.

Police said the driver was elderly and confused, and was able to be pointed in the right direction by the officer without any incident.

“Another alert officer at the right place and at the right time. This driver was crossing the Anderson Hill Road bridge over I-287 going the wrong direction,” police said. “They narrowly avoided colliding with (two) vehicles on this video alone and approached an exit ramp from Westchester (Avenue).”

The latest wrong-way driver comes on the heels of several other similar incidents in and around Harrison earlier this year, including a crash that led to the death of a teenage boy and a 57-year-old man from Ardsley on I-287.

Following repeated incidents of wrong-way driving, Westchester County Executive George Latimer said that he is creating a task force that will look into making safety improvements on entrance and exit ramps on county highways.

