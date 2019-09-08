Video: Water Main Break Causes Road Closure In Rockland

A water main break in Ramapo caused damage to a busy roadway and forcing its closure.

Forshay Road is closed between Parker Boulevard and Grandview Avenue in Ramapo, the police department announced early Friday afternoon, Aug. 9.

According to police, the water main break caused the road to buckle, leaving a large crevice in the turning lane. The roadway is closed as Suez makes repairs, and motorists in the area have been advised to seek alternate routes.

