Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Video: Two Families Displaced After Fire Breaks Out At Townhouses In Suffern

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Video Credit: Suffern Police Department

Two families were displaced after a fire caused extensive damage to townhouses in Suffern.

The blaze broke out in one townhouse at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10 on Chippewa Court in the Ramapo Cirque community off Montebello and Hemion roads. Officers immediately checked if any occupants were inside and determined that the homeowner and all occupants were out of the residence, Suffern Police said.

The fire then spread to the second townhouse, police said.

Other townhouses were evacuated.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but does not appear suspicious, police said.

The Suffern Volunteer Hose Co. 1, Suffern Hook & Ladder Co. 1, Tallman and Mahwah fire departments all responded.

"Thanks to all who braved the cold and assisted in this effort," Suffern Police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.