Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Boy, 8, Dies After Boat Carrying Eight Flips Over In Haverstraw
Police & Fire

Video: Tree Limb Crashes Onto Wires On Route 306 Amid Gusty Winds After Storm

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A tree limb crashed onto wires on Route 306 in Rockland County.
A tree limb crashed onto wires on Route 306 in Rockland County. Video Credit: Ramapo Police Department

Route 306 had to be temporarily closed in Ramapo during the wind storm when a tree limb crashed onto wires, sending sparks flying.

On Thursday, Oct. 17, the Ramapo Police Department closed Route 306 between Viola Road and Fessler Drive while Orange and Rockland Utility crews made repairs to wires that were arching after a tree limb toppled them.

The incident caused outages in the area for approximately 30 minutes while the repairs were being made.

Wind gusts of nearly 60 mph sent tree limbs flying and toppled power lines throughout the area. In Ramapo, Grandview Avenue was also temporarily closed in Wesley Hills when a tree landed on power lines.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.