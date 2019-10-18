Video: Tree Limb Crashes Onto Wires On Route 306 Amid Gusty Winds After Storm

Route 306 had to be temporarily closed in Ramapo during the wind storm when a tree limb crashed onto wires, sending sparks flying.

On Thursday, Oct. 17, the Ramapo Police Department closed Route 306 between Viola Road and Fessler Drive while Orange and Rockland Utility crews made repairs to wires that were arching after a tree limb toppled them.

The incident caused outages in the area for approximately 30 minutes while the repairs were being made.

Wind gusts of nearly 60 mph sent tree limbs flying and toppled power lines throughout the area. In Ramapo, Grandview Avenue was also temporarily closed in Wesley Hills when a tree landed on power lines.

