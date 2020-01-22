Video: Train Slams Into Tractor-Trailer Stuck On Tracks In Rockland

A tractor-trailer was struck by a train after becoming stuck on the tracks in Sloatsburg.

The incident took place around 6:15 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 21, when the Port Jervis Line Train #55, out of Hoboken, New Jersey hit the tractor-trailer that was stuck at the Washington Avenue railroad crossing in Sloatsburg, said the MTA.

MTA officials said there no reported injuries.

The tractor-trailer was carrying HP laser printers which were spread all over the area following the crash.

Metro-North personnel and the MTA Police are investigating the cause of the accident and train service is temporarily suspended while the investigation is underway.

NJ Transit, which works in partnership with the MTA, sent buses to accommodate the passengers of the train.

