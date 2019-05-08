Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Woman Nabbed On Violation Of Probation, Possession Of Drugs
Police & Fire

Video: Suspects On Loose After String Of Car Break-Ins In Rockland

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Police in Ramapo have released video of suspects that broke into cars in the area.
Police in Ramapo have released video of suspects that broke into cars in the area. Video Credit: Ramapo Police Department

The Ramapo Police Department is investigating multiple robberies from vehicles parked in the overnight hours in recent days.

Investigators said that two or three men have been breaking into parked cars between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m., entering unlocked vehicles or breaking windows to gain access to the interior. Items such as bags, wallets, cash and electronics have been taken in the recent larcenies.

A video, provided by the Spring Valley Police Department, showed some of the suspects breaking into cars in a parking lot.

Anyone with information regarding the break-ins, or who may recognize the suspects has been asked to contact investigators at the Ramapo Police Department by calling (845) 918-4351 or submitting an anonymous tip on the “RocklandCo DA” Tip 411 app.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.