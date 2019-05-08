Video: Suspects On Loose After String Of Car Break-Ins In Rockland

The Ramapo Police Department is investigating multiple robberies from vehicles parked in the overnight hours in recent days.

Investigators said that two or three men have been breaking into parked cars between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m., entering unlocked vehicles or breaking windows to gain access to the interior. Items such as bags, wallets, cash and electronics have been taken in the recent larcenies.

A video, provided by the Spring Valley Police Department, showed some of the suspects breaking into cars in a parking lot.

Anyone with information regarding the break-ins, or who may recognize the suspects has been asked to contact investigators at the Ramapo Police Department by calling (845) 918-4351 or submitting an anonymous tip on the “RocklandCo DA” Tip 411 app.

