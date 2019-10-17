Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Police & Fire

Video: Police Ask Help In Finding This Rockland Porch Pirate

Zak Failla
Police in Orangetown are attempting to track down a suspect caught on camera stealing packages.
Video Credit: Orangetown Police Department

Police are attempting to locate a porch pirate who was caught on camera stealing packages from the front of a home in broad daylight.

The suspect was caught on a doorbell security camera in Rockland County at approximately 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12 on Tappan on Washington Street, police said.

In the video, the suspect, while carrying a bag that said “roadside,” and wearing a black “Ecko Unlimited sweatshirt, jeans and dark sneakers is caught looking around before walking off with a pair of packages.

The suspect proceeded to load the packages into a vehicle parked in the driveway before driving away. Police said that the vehicle was a silver or gray 2005 to 2009 Mazda CX-7, though no license plate information was recorded.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the suspect has been asked to contact the Orangetown Police Detective Bureau by calling (845) 359-2121.

