Video: Do You Know This Man Wanted For Larceny At Rockland Grocery Store?

Do you know him?

Police investigators in Ramapo are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a quick-handed suspect who pulled a fast one on an employee at an area grocery store.

An alert has been issued by the police department and surveillance video released of a suspect who was caught on camera using a sleight to replace a $20 bill with a $1 bill to commit larceny at Evergreens in Monsey.

In the video, the suspect can be seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, white sneakers with a long chain. Anyone who recognizes him or has information regarding the larceny has been asked to contact investigators at the Ramapo Police Department by calling (845) 357-2400 or leaving an anonymous tip using the RocklandCo DA Tip411 app.

