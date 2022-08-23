VIDEO: Catalytic Converter Thieves Busted By Police In Area

A pair of would-be catalytic converter thieves were caught in the act in Westchester, authorities said.

The suspects, identified as Felix De La Rosa and Jason Dominguez, both of New York City, were busted by police Saturday night, Aug. 20, as they targeted vehicles in Yonkers, police said.

The entire ordeal was captured by surveillance video that was later posted by Yonkers Police on Facebook with the caption: “Note to thieves: do not come here.”

In the footage, both suspects can be seen working on a lifted vehicle on Douglas Avenue moments before officers arrive and shine a spotlight on them.

The suspects are then seen getting into a car that takes off in reverse as a police officer approaches on foot.

“They tried to get away, first in a vehicle with stolen plates (that crashed) then on foot - but the 4th Precinct midnight tour had other plans for them,” Yonkers Police wrote on Facebook.

De La Rosa and Dominguez were each arrested and charged with felony larceny and auto stripping.

Yonkers Police also posted a photo of several catalytic converters that were recovered, along with various tools and cash.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.