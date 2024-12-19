Video: Burglars Caught On Camera Breaking Into Home In Rockland

Two masked men were caught on camera brazenly breaking into a home in Ramapo.

On Tuesday, Dec. 17, investigators from the Ramapo Police Department responded to a reported burglary on Coe Farm Road in Montebello.

Police said that the two suspects forced their way into the home through the front door and ransacked the residence. No arrests have been made, and no other information about the suspects has been released.

Video of the burglars breaking into the Ramapo home can be seen here.

Investigators said that local residents should be on “high alert” for suspicious activity in their neighborhood and should call the Ramapo Police Department at (845) 357-2400.

Police noted that "under the new New York State Bail Reform Laws beginning Jan. 1, had these suspects been caught, the Ramapo Police Department would be forced to issue them an appearance ticket and release them without bail."

