Utility Pole Snapped In Single-Vehicle Rockland Crash

A driver suffered minor injuries during a single-vehicle crash in the village of Montebello that snapped a utility pole.

The crash took place around 7:30 p.m., Sunday, June 9, on Haverstraw Road, said the Ramapo Police Department.

When police arrived on the scene, the two occupants were already out of the vehicle and only complained of minor discomfort/pain and refused medical treatment on scene, police said.

A utility pole was snapped during a single-vehicle crash.

No loss of power to area homes were reported.

Spring Hill Community Ambulance Corps, Rockland Paramedics, and Tallman Volunteer Fire Department were on scene.

Haverstraw Road (Route 202) was closed, between West Gate Road and Copeland Drive, while the initial investigation and clean up were conducted.

