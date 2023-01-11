Update: Woman Saved In Police Shooting In Hudson Valley Hospitalized With Severe Injuries

Police have provided an update on the condition of a woman who was rescued from certain death after her attacker was shot and killed by authorities.

The woman was involved in a domestic incident on Tuesday, Jan. 10 that began in Putnam County on Amawalk Road in Kent when she was abducted by her attacker in a domestic incident, who then drove to Southeast.

There, police found the man's vehicle on Fields Corner Road near Pugsley Road, where the suspect began attacking the woman with a knife. Authorities were then forced to shoot the man to stop the assault, who then died at the scene.

The female victim, who suffered multiple stab wounds, was taken to Westchester County Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Authorities are still investigating the incident that led up to the fatal shooting.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

