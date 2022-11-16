Update: These Hudson Valley Smoke Shops Sold Illegal Products, Kept Them In Secret Compartments

Police have released which smoke shops in Westchester County were caught illegally selling products to underage people, as well as selling banned products, after a month-long investigation.

The investigation, which started in October 2022, targeted multiple smoke shops that were suspected of selling "vape, tobacco and THC products" to people under 21, as well as selling and possessing untaxed cigarettes, marijuana, and banned synthetic cannabinoids products, according to Greenburgh Police.

Police said the four stores that were found not in compliance in the county include:

Cloud House Smoke Shop, located in Scarsdale at 760 South Central Ave.;

Hartsdale Tobacco Corp, located in Hartsdale at 205 East Hartsdale Ave.;

Dobbs Ferry Convenience on the Go, located in Dobbs Ferry at 21 Cedar St.;

Ardsley Convenience Corp, located in Ardsley at 469 Ashford Ave.

Greenburgh Police Sgt. Michael Cookingham also said that three of these stores had hidden compartments where they would store illegal flavored vape products and THC products: Hartsdale Tobacco Corp, Dobbs Ferry Convenience on the Go, and Ardsley Convenience Corp.

Additionally, police also seized the following illegal products from Dobbs Ferry Convenience:

4.3 ounces of marijuana;

367 pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes;

69 pre-packaged marijuana zip-loc bags;

98 packages of THC edibles;

12 THC Vape pens.

It is not yet clear how many people were charged as a result of the investigation.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

