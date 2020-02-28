Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: UPDATE: Pedestrian, 55, Struck At NJ/NY Border Dies
Police & Fire

UPDATE: Pedestrian, 55, Struck At NJ/NY Border Dies

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The victim was struck around 8:30 p.m. on Chestnut Ridge Road in Montvale.
The victim was struck around 8:30 p.m. on Chestnut Ridge Road in Montvale. Photo Credit: Tri-Boro Volunteer Ambulance Corps

A 55-year-old pedestrian who was struck Friday night at the Rockland County border in Montvale was later pronounced dead at Hackensack University Medical Center, authorities said.

The victim was found in cardiac arrest, bleeding from a massive head injury, in the northbound lane of Chestnut Ridge Road a little more than 50 yards from the border, responders said.

She'd been struck in the southbound lane by a 2016 Chevy Malibu driven by a 63-year-old Garfield man shortly before 8:30 p.m., Montvale Police Chief Joseph Sanfilippo said.

Montvale police and Tri-Boro EMTs conducted CPR and rendered aid to the victim, whose identity was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

"She passed [Friday] night," Sanfilippo said early Saturday.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Fatal Accident Investigations Unit responded along with the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

A medical chopper was initially summoned but later cancelled in favor of ambulance transport.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.