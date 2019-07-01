UPDATE: Bergen Cold Case Unit Probes Bag Of Bones Found At State Line Lookout On Palisades

Employees arriving for work Monday at the State Line Lookout snack stand atop the Palisades in Alpine discovered a bag tied to the door containing human remains, authorities said.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said his detectives were working with Palisades Interstate Parkway Police and the county sheriff's office to determine who the victim is and how the bag of bones ended up there.

Someone apparently had left the bag on the door after finding it, Musella said.

PIP police were called by employees who found it hanging on the door around 8 a.m., the prosecutor said.

The officers "concluded that the bones were similar to that of a human, so they contacted the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Cold Case Unit and Bergen County Medical Examiner’s Office to initiate a death investigation," he said.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence, he said.

Investigators are hoping to identify the person who found the remains, Musella said.

He asked that he or she -- or anyone who knows that person -- contact his office's Cold Case Unit: (201) 226-5500.

A man jumped to his death last week from the lookout, which is nearly 500 feet above the Hudson River and across from Yonkers.

******

