Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Former Teacher In Rockland County Accused Of Sexually Abusing Teen
Police & Fire

Two Women Nabbed Vandalizing Vehicles In Area, State Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
New York State Police arrested two Hudson Valley women for allegedly vandalizing two vehicles.
New York State Police arrested two Hudson Valley women for allegedly vandalizing two vehicles. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A pair of women have been accused of damaging two vehicles with derogatory words in the area, authorities announced. 

Sullivan County residents Rachel Bates, age 27, of Eldred, and Jennifer Hickey, age 24, of Highland Lake, were arrested on Monday, May 11 around 12:15 a.m. by state police are they responded to an Eldred home for a report of vandalism, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

According to Nevel, the owners of the vehicles, a 2013 Honda Civic and a 2012 Dodge Ram, were looking out of a window of their home when they witnessed the women near their vehicles. 

An investigation revealed that Bates and Hickey did extensive damage to both vehicles by scratching derogatory words into the paint, Nevel said.

While being interviewed by troopers, Hickey and Bates appeared intoxicated and were argumentative with troopers. 

Both were placed under arrest and charged with criminal mischief, a felony.

Bates and Hickey were released on appearance tickets.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.