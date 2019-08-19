Two Utility Workers Electrocuted In Area

Two electric workers were found dead at the bottom of an electric pole after firefighters responded to a brush fire in Orange County.

According to Orange & Rockland Utilities, shortly before 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 19, two EJ Electric contractors were electrocuted in Warwick, while performing work for O&R along a transmission right-of-way, said Mike Donovan, spokesman for O&R.

"These contractor employees generally perform transmission repair work for O&R and also provide distribution repair support during storm response," Donovan said.

The two men, who reportedly worked for an electrical company out of Connecticut, died by electrical shock while working on a power line off Continental Road, near the Appalachian Trail.

Customers in the area experienced a brief outage as O&R worked to facilitate emergency response to the location.

"O&R is working on-site with authorities on a thorough investigation into this tragic incident," Donovan said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with these two men, their families and our colleagues who worked with them on a daily basis."

Police have not released any details or the names of the men who were killed.

