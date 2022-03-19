Two Teens Arrested Trespassing At High School In Hudson Valley

A pair of teenagers are facing charges after allegedly breaking into an area high school and resisting arrest when approached by investigators in Northern Westchester.

The two 14-year-old boys from Peekskill were busted by a Yorktown High School resource officer on Thursday, March 17 after they were caught by a staff member loitering on campus without authorization, according to Yorktown Police.

Police said that the high school resource officer was joined by a member of the Mildred E. Strang Middle School security team to launch an investigation into the juveniles.

During the subsequent investigation, a spokesperson from the Yorktown Police Department said that it was determined that both teens were criminally trespassing on school property.

It is further alleged that one of the teens obstructed governmental administration during the course of the investigation and resisted arrest, leading to additional charges.

Both teens were taken into custody and transported to Yorktown Police Headquarters. Each was charged with juvenile delinquency, the underlying charges if committed by an adult being criminal trespass.

The second teen was also charged with resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration.

Police said that the teens were returned to their parents and scheduled to appear at the Westchester County Department of Probation on Tuesday, March 22.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.