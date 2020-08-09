Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Two Stabbed During Altercation At Rockland Residence

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Video Credit: rocklandvideo

Two men were stabbed during an altercation at a house in Rockland, according to police.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8 in Spring Valley.

Ramapo Police officers responded to a residence on Fairview Avenue or a report of multiple parties in an altercation, knife involved.

Two men reside at the residence had been stabbed, according to police. 

The suspect was being held in place by witnesses awaiting police arrival.

An investigation on the scene by Ramapo Police patrol units and detectives determined that the suspect was involved in an altercation stemming from an incident earlier in the day at the household, Ramapo Police said.

The Rockland County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation Unit assisted Ramapo Police in processing the crime scene.

One victim was transported by a relative to Nyack Hospital prior to police arrival. 

The second victim was transported by ambulance to Westchester Medical Center. 

The suspect was transported by ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital. 

 All three sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was expected to be charged and arraigned later in the day Sunday with second-degree assault criminal possession of a weapon.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.