North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Two Seriously Injured In Hudson Valley Crash

Kathy Reakes
Two people were trapped in an SUV during a three-vehicle crash on the Taconic Parkway.
Two people were trapped in an SUV during a three-vehicle crash on the Taconic Parkway.

Two people were seriously injured during a three-vehicle crash in Northern Westchester.

The crash took place around 4:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 9, on the Taconic Parkway in Yorktown in the area of the AMVET’s Bridge in Yorktown.

According to the Yorktown Heights Volunteer Fire Department, when firefighters arrived on the scene they found two people trapped in a vehicle.

As they worked to rescue the injured, the entire roadway was shut down northbound.

Firefighters stabilized the vehicle and completed a "sidewall removal" to extricate the trapped occupants, the department said.

Another view of the vehicle.

All patients were transported to a local trauma center for treatment. Their condition is not known at this time.

For more photos visit the Yorktown Heights Volunteer Fire Department. 

