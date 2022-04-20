Contact Us
Two Sentenced For Violent Hudson Valley Home Invasion

Kathy Reakes
Two men have been sentenced to years in prison for a violent Yonkers home invasion.
Two men have been sentenced to years in prison for a violent Yonkers home invasion. Photo Credit: Pixabay/ValynPi14

Two men have been found guilty and sentenced to years in state prison for a violent home invasion in Westchester County.

Trejuan Deas, age 26, and Joshua Emanuel, age 21, both of the Bronx, were sentenced Friday, April 15 for the 2020 home invasion in Yonkers, said Westchester District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah.

The invasion took place around 11 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, when both men forced their way into a Yonkers home and committed multiple crimes against two separate victims inside the house, the DA's Office said.

The female victim was able to covertly call 911, but before police arrived, Deas threw the 80-year-old male victim down a flight of stairs causing him to suffer physical injury. 

During the course of the burglary, the duo stole a cell phone from the female victim, and Emanuel dismantled and hid the gun he used during the incident as police arrived, they added.

Yonkers Police arrested Deas after he jumped out of a first-floor window and Emanuel as he exited the home. 

Deas was sentenced to 16 years in state prison with five years of post-release supervision.

Emanuel was sentenced to 11 years in state prison with five years of post-release supervision.

