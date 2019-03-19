Two Rockland Residents Charged With DWI In State Police Stops

Dozens of motorists in the Hudson Valley were among 46 removed from the road over St. Patrick’s Day weekend by New York State Police troopers.

Local residents charged include:

Orange County

On March 15, State Police troopers from Monroe arrested Hugh Byrne, 22 of Chester, for DWAI Drugs. Troopers responded to a vehicle traveling the wrong way on State Route 17 in Blooming Grove. Troopers located the vehicle off the road and stuck in the mud. An investigation revealed that the operator of the vehicle, Hugh Byrne, was impaired by drugs and was subsequently arrested.

On Friday, March 15, State Police troopers from Middletown arrested Dominick Solitario, 66 of Chester, for DWI. He was traveling on East Main Street in Wallkill when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by drugs and was subsequently arrested.

On Friday, March 15, State Police troopers from Greenville (Orange County) arrested Anthony Garcia, 26 of Middletown, for DWI. Troopers responded to a vehicle off the road on Mount Hope Road in Mount Hope. The investigation revealed that Garcia was intoxicated and he was subsequently arrested.

On Friday, March 15, State Police troopers from Highland arrested Brian Hughson, 39 of Highland, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 9W in Lloyd when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by drugs and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, March 16, State Police troopers from Monroe arrested Erica Medeiros, 29 of Warwick, for DWI. She was traveling on Kings Highway in Warwick when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, March 16, State Police troopers from Monroe arrested Eric Chabrier, 23 of Newburgh, for DWAI Drugs. Chabrier was involved in a crash on Larkin Drive in Monroe. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by drugs and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, March 16, State Police troopers from Ellenville arrested Melissa Bailey, 39 of Pine Bush, for DWI. She was traveling on Ulsterville Road in Crawford when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, March 16, State Police Middletown arrested Aldo Moralesrosas, 24 of Monroe, for DWI. He was traveling on Dolson Avenue in Middletown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, March 16, State Police troopers from Middletown arrested Brandon Singh, 23 of Middletown, for DWI. He was traveling on Linden Avenue in Middletown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, March 16, State Police troopers from Middletown arrested Cattryna Abraham, 30 of Middletown, for Aggravated DWI (Leandra's Law). She was traveling on East Main Street in Middletown when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and had a child in the vehicle. She was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, March 16, State Police troopers from Greenville (Orange County) arrested Sergio Valentin, 33 of Newburgh, for DWI. He was traveling on East Main Street in Middletown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, March 16, State Police troopers from Montgomery arrested Katherine Nummy, 32 of Newburgh, for DWI. She was traveling on Colden Street in Newburgh when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, March 16, State Police troopers from Montgomery arrested Marlon Mansilla, 34 of Newburgh, for DWI. He was traveling on Water Street in Newburgh when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, March 17, State Police troopers from Monroe arrested Tolentino Mazariegos, 32 of Monroe, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 6 in Woodbury when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, March 17, State Police troopers from Monroe arrested Vincent Deluise, 25 of Florida, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 94 in Warwick when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, March 17, State Police troopers from Middletown arrested Angel Macas, 42 of Middletown, for DWI. He was traveling on Wickham Avenue in Middletown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, March 17, State Police troopers from Greenville (Orange County) arrested Diane Andryshak, 48 of Florida, for DWI. She was traveling on Grove Street in Middletown when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Monday, March 18, State Police troopers from Haverstraw arrested Erika Rodriguez-Rivera, 44 of Newburgh, for DWI. She was traveling on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Stony Point when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Monday, March 18, State Police troopers from Monroe arrested Christopher Clark, 41 of Middletown, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 17 in Chester when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Rockland County

On Saturday, March 16, State Police troopers from Catskill arrested Joseph Bermudez, 24 of Nanuet, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 303 in Clarkstown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, March 17, State Police troopers from Monroe arrested Sarah Williams, 31 of Pomona, for DWI. She was traveling on Mountain Farm Road in Tuxedo Park when she was involved in a single car vehicle crash. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Dutchess County

On Sunday, March 17, State Police troopers from Highland arrested Richard Butler III, age 38 of Hyde Park, for DWAI Drugs. Troopers responded to a parking lot of a local business in Lloyd for an unknown male passed out in a vehicle. Responding troopers observed a male in the driver seat of the vehicle with the engine running. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by drugs and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, March 17, State Police troopers from Catskill arrested Gregory Kontopoulos, 39 of Hyde Park, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 32 in Saugerties when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Fairfield County

On Saturday, March 16, State Police troopers from Catskill arrested Kostadin Kolev, 42 of Stamford, for Aggravated DWI (Leandra's Law). He was traveling on State Route 23A in Hunter when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and had a child in the vehicle. He was subsequently arrested.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.