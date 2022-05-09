Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Two Reportedly Killed In Shooting Involving Off-Duty Cop In Area

Kathy Reakes

Two Reportedly Killed In Shooting Involving Off-Duty Cop In Area

Kathy Reakes
The scene of the alleged murder-suicide.
The scene of the alleged murder-suicide. Photo Credit: Rockland Video Productions

An off-duty NYPD officer reportedly shot and killed a man before killing himself in the parking lot of a popular Hudson Valley restaurant, according to law enforcement sources.

The incident took place in Orange County in the town of Wallkill around 10:30 p.m., Sunday, May 8.

The officer reportedly killed another man in the parking lot of the Buffalo Wild Wings located on Route 211 and then killed himself over a woman, the source said. 

The town of Wallkill Police has not released information regarding the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

