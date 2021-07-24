Two Nabbed With Defaced Gun In North Rockland Traffic Stop, Police Say

A man and a woman were arrested by state police for allegedly possessing a defaced gun that was found during a traffic stop.

The arrests took place on Wednesday, July 21, when troopers stopped a 2006 Volkswagen Passat on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Rockland County in the town of Stony Point for a vehicle and traffic law violation.

An investigation after the stop revealed the occupants of the vehicle were in possession of an illegally defaced loaded Taurus Model P2-22 handgun, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

Orange County residents, Edison Estevez, age 20, of Middletown, and Shailene Ventura Vasquez, age 22, of the Bronx, were arrested for criminal possession of a loaded firearm and criminal possession of a defaced weapon.

Ventura was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Both were remanded to Rockland County Jail.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.