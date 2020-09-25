Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Police & Fire

Two Men, Teenage Girl Killed In Rollover Hudson Valley Crash

Zak Failla
Cross County Parkway in Mount Vernon
Cross County Parkway in Mount Vernon Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Three people were killed in an overnight crash in Westchester.

It happened on a stretch of the Cross County Parkway.

Two men in their early 20s and a 16-year-old girl died when the car they were passengers in rolled over shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 25 in Mount Vernon, police said. 

Their 21-year-old driver suffered injuries and was transported to Westchester Medical Center for treatment.

The car was traveling eastbound on the Cross County Parkway at the time of the crash between the Exit 9 ramp for the Hutchinson River Parkway and Exit 10 for New Rochelle Road.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

The crash led to a lengthy closure on the parkway as Westchester County Police investigated at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

