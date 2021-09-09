Contact Us
Two Men Shot In Area Expected To Survive

Kathy Reakes
The area of the shooting of two Newburgh men.
Police in the Hudson Valley after two people were shot and seriously wounded.

The incident took place around 11:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 8, in Orange County in the area of 72 William St., in the City of Newburgh.

Initial responding officers and detectives confirmed two people had been shot and were transported to a local hospital by personal vehicle, said the City of Newburgh Police.

The victims included a 29-year-old man who was shot in the leg and back and a 21-year-old man who was shot in the leg and chest, police said.

Both men, who are City of Newburgh residents, are expected to survive, police said. 

The circumstances surrounding this shooting incident and the events that led up to it are currently being investigated and no additional information is being released at this time.

Police Commissioner Jose Gomerez said: “This violent behavior is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated on the streets of Newburgh. Our community and our children deserve to live free from gun violence.”

The City of Newburgh Police Department was assisted on scene by:

  • New York State Police
  • Orange County Sheriff’s Office
  • Orange County District Attorney’s Office
  •  FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Newburgh Detective Division at 845-569-7509.

