Two Men, Juvenile Charged With Burglarizing Several Area Homes

Two men and a juvenile were nabbed in connection with an alleged series of burglaries in the area.

The incident began around 845 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 15, when the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a burglary in progress at the Forest Park Estates complex on Anawana Lake Road in the Town of Thompson, said Undersheriff Eric Chaboty.

At the location, deputies entered a residence where the front door appeared to be damaged. Once inside, they confronted three men who bailed out of second-story windows, Chaboty said.

A foot chase ensued and the men were able to elude the deputies by running into the nearby woods.

Deputies called for assistance from the Monticello, State Police, and a State Encon Police K-9 unit.

About 2 hours later, a 17-year-old was located by the K-9 unit about 100 yards into the woods and taken into custody. The other two suspects were able to evade the dragnet, Chaboty said.

The next day, Monday, Dec. 16, following up on several leads, Sheriff’s detectives arrested Anthony Gilson, 19 and Tracy Sanders, 32, both of Monticello.

An investigation revealed that the trio had been operating for some time and had allegedly burglarized numerous seasonal residences in the area, he added.

The three were charged with 25 counts of felony burglary and felony criminal mischief.

The juvenile was issued an appearance ticket under New York’s “raise the age law” and released pending a future appearance in family court.

Gilson was held on a $20,000 bond and Sanders was being held without bail at the Sullivan County Jail.

Sheriff’s detectives recovered proceeds from several of the burglaries.

Sheriff Mike Schiff thanked the responding police agencies and the District Attorney’s Office for their assistance with this investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.