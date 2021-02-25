Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Two Killed In Single-Car Saw Mill Parkway Crash

Joe Lombardi
Two people were killed in a one-car crash overnight in Westchester.
Two people were killed in a one-car crash overnight in Westchester. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diego Parra

Two people were killed in a one-car crash overnight in Westchester.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25 on the southbound Saw Mill River Parkway in Yonkers, in the vicinity of Rumsey Road, Westchester County Police said.

The vehicle sustained heavy damage.

The southbound lanes remained closed for hours during the crash investigation, which remains ongoing. The lanes reopened just before 7 a.m.

The victims' identities, along with details of the crash, have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

