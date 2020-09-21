Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Two Killed In Fiery Crash Between SUV, Tractor-Trailer On I-87 In Rockland

Two people were killed in a fiery crash between an SUV and a tractor-trailer overnight in the Hudson Valley.
Two people were killed in a fiery crash between an SUV and a tractor-trailer overnight in the Hudson Valley. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Earlier report:

Two people were killed in a fiery crash between an SUV and a tractor-trailer overnight in the Hudson Valley.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21 on a stretch of I-87 in Rockland County on the southbound side near Exit 14B (Airmont Road) in Suffern.

Two lanes remain closed as the accident investigation continues.

Further information, including the identities of the victims, is expected to be released later in the day Monday by state police.

This is a developing story.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

