North Rockland Daily Voice
Two Injured In Shooting Outside Best Western In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
Best Western Fishkill Inn & Suites.
Best Western Fishkill Inn & Suites. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man and a woman were injured following a shooting outside of a Hudson Valley hotel.

The incident took place in Dutchess County in Fishkill around 12:44 a.m., Saturday, April 23, said State Police Trooper AJ Hicks.

The two unidentified victims were found when troopers responded to the Best Western Fishkill Inn & Suites at 14 Schuyler Blvd., for a disturbance call, Hicks said.

Arriving troopers located a man and a woman in the parking lot who had been shot, he added.

Both were transported to a local hospital where they are in stable condition, Hicks said.

State police are investigating and searching for a suspect. Additional information was not provided.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the state police at 845-677-7300. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the state police at 845-677-7300.