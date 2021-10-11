Two Drivers Injured In Head-On Hudson Valley Crash

Two drivers suffered injuries in a head-on crash in Northern Westchester.

The crash happened on Saturday, Oct. 9, at about 7:30 a.m. in the area of 594 Cantitoe St., according to the Bedford Police Department.

Police said a 2015 Audi A4 crossed into the wrong lane and crashed into a 2016 Range Rover.

The driver of the Audi suffered a severe leg injury and was hospitalized, and the driver of the Range Rover reported chest and ankle pain following the crash and was also taken to the hospital, police said.

The street was closed off for accident reconstruction.

Authorities said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

