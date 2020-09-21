Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Breaking News: Missing Rockland Woman Found
Police & Fire

Two Die After Fire Breaks Out At House In Hudson Valley

Zak Failla
Two were killed in a Kingston house fire over the weekend.
Two were killed in a Kingston house fire over the weekend. Photo Credit: Kingston Fire Department

Two people died after a two-alarm fire that broke out in a Hudson Valley home overnight.

First responders in n Ulster County were dispatched to a Sherman Street home in Kingston shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20.

Firefighters worked for hours to knock down the flames on the first floor of the residence, which spread to a garage on the property, where a vehicle exploded while crews were battling the blaze.

The blaze burned until approximately 6 a.m. 

The names of the victims have not been released.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation. 

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

