Two Charged With DWI In Separate Rockland Crashes

Police arrested two people for allegedly driving drunk following separate crashes.

The first person was arrested around 12:55 a.m., Monday, Jan. 3, when officers in Rockland responded to the area of 144 Rockland Lane in the Hillcrest section of the Town of Ramapo for a vehicle crash with injuries.

When officers arrived on the scene, they arrested a 35-year-old Hillcrest man for DWI. After processing, the man was released without bail.

No one was injured during the incident.

The second arrest came around 6:45 p.m. when officers responded to the area of Danville Road and N. Pascack Road in the Hillcrest section for another crash.

An investigation led to the arrest of a 26-year-old man from Tomkins Cove for DWI/Drugs.

The man was transported to the hospital to be evaluated for injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

